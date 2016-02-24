Russia's Putin tells details of Syria ceasefire plan to Saudi King Salman

MOSCOW, Feb 24 (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin held on Wednesday a telephone conversation with Saudi Arabia’s King Salman to present in detail the proposals contained in a joint U.S.-Russian agreement on ceasefire in Syria, the Kremlin said.

“The King of Saudi Arabia welcomed the agreements reached and expressed his readiness to work jointly with Russia to make them work,” the Kremlin said. The two sides agreed to continue contacts on this matter, it added. (Reporting by Maria Kiselyova; writing by Dmitry Solovyov)