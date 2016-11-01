FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Industrials
November 1, 2016 / 9:05 AM / in 10 months

Russia says resumption of Syria peace talks delayed indefinitely

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Nov 1 (Reuters) - Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu said on Tuesday a Western failure to rein in violent Islamists in Syria had indefinitely delayed the resumption of peace talks.

In remarks broadcast on Russian television, Shoigu said that rebels backed by Western governments had been attacking civilians in the Syrian city of Aleppo, despite a pause in Russian air attacks.

"As a result, the prospects for the start of a negotiation process and the return to peaceful life in Syria are postponed for an indefinite period," Shoigu said. (Reporting by Katya Golubkova; Writing by Christian Lowe; Editing by Andrew Osborn)

