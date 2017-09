MOSCOW, Oct 13 (Reuters) - Russia’s air force has made 88 sorties, hitting 86 Islamic State targets in Syria in the last 24 hours, Interfax news agency reported on Tuesday, citing a defence ministry representative.

The targets were hit in Ragga, Hama, Idlib, Latakia and Aleppo regions, it added. (Reporting by Polina Devitt; editing by Maria Kiselyova)