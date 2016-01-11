Russia says attacked 1,097 targets in Syria since new year

MOSCOW, Jan 11 (Reuters) - Russian air force jets have since the start of this year flown 311 combat sorties in Syria and attacked 1,097 terrorist targets there, Russian news agencies quoted the Russian defence ministry as saying on Monday.

Defence ministry official Lieutenant-General Sergei Rudskoy said the targets included oil infrastructure, military equipment and troops under the control of armed militant groups, RIA news agency reported. (Reporting by Alexander Winning; Writing by Christian Lowe; Editing by Denis Pinchuk)