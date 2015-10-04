Russia says its planes struck 10 Islamic State targets in Syria

MOSCOW, Oct 4 (Reuters) - Russian planes have flown 20 sorties in Syria and struck 10 Islamic State targets in the past 24 hours, the country’s defence ministry said in a statement on Sunday.

The strikes had hit a terrorist training camp, including a suicide belt factory, the ministry said on its website stat.mil.ru.

“As a result of our air strikes on Islamic State targets, we have managed to disrupt their control system, the terrorist organisation’s supply lines, and also caused significant damage to the infrastructure used to prepare acts of terror,” the ministry said.