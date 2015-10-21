Russia says flew 46 sorties, hit 83 militant targets in Syria

MOSCOW, Oct 21 (Reuters) - The Russian defence ministry said on Wednesday its planes had flown 46 sorties and struck 83 militant targets in Syria in the last 24 hours, the Interfax news agency reported.

It was quoted as saying it had destroyed a factory making landmines and an explosives warehouse in the Aleppo area, as well as a militant camp elsewhere.

A range of targets in the Idlib, Aleppo, Damascus, Hama and Deir al-Zor provinces had been hit, the ministry said. (Reporting by Polina Devitt; Editing by Andrew Osborn)