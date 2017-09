MOSCOW, Oct 15 (Reuters) - Russia’s air force flew 33 sorties over Syria in the last 24 hours, striking 32 Islamic State targets, Interfax news agency cited the Russian Defence Ministry as saying on Thursday.

Air strikes hit targets in Syria’s Idlib, Hama, Damascus, Aleppo and Deir Ez-Zor regions, Interfax reported. (Reporting by Maria Kiselyova; Writing by Jack Stubbs)