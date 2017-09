MOSCOW, Nov 5 (Reuters) - Russia’s air force flew 81 sorties and hit 263 targets in Syria in the last two days, the Russian Defence Ministry said in a statement on Thursday.

It added that targets were at provinces of Aleppo, Damascus, Deir ez-Zor, Idlib, Latakia, Raqqa, Hama and Homs. (Reporting by Katya Golubkova; Editing by Toby Chopra)