MOSCOW, Nov 9 (Reuters) - Russia’s air force flew 137 sorties and hit 448 targets in Syria in the last three days, Russian news agencies quoted the Defence Ministry as saying on Monday.

It said that targets were at provinces of Aleppo, Damascus, Idlib, Latakia, Raqqa, Hama and Homs. (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Writing by Maria Kiselyova)