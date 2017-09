MOSCOW, Nov 13 (Reuters) - Russia’s air force flew 107 sorties and hit 289 terrorist targets in Syria on November 11-12, Interfax news agency quoted the Russian Defence Ministry as saying on Friday.

Russian jets hit targets in Syria’s Aleppo, Damascus, Idlib, Latakia, Hama, Daraa, Homs, Deir Ez-Zor provinces, the ministry said. (Reporting by Jason Bush; Writing by Maria Kiselyova; Editing by Jack Stubbs)