MOSCOW, Nov 19 (Reuters) - The Russian Air Force conducted mass strikes on terrorist positions in Syria on Thursday, hitting oil refining assets under the control of Islamic State militants, Russia’s General Staff said, the RIA Novosti news agency reported.

Russian planes fired twelve cruise missiles at Islamic State targets in the Aleppo and Idlib provinces, it said. (Reporting by Polina Devitt; Editing by Andrew Osborn)