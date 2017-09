MOSCOW, Dec 23 (Reuters) - Russia’s air force carried out 302 sorties in Syria between Dec. 18 and 23, hitting 1,093 Islamic State targets, Russia’s Defence Ministry said on Wednesday.

The destroyed targets included a training camp where there were recruits from Turkey and countries of the post-Soviet Commonwealth of Independent States, a Defence Ministry spokesman said. (Reporting by Dmitry Solovyov; Editing by Alexander Winning)