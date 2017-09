MOSCOW, March 30 (Reuters) - Russia’s air force flew 23 night sorties in Syria against 54 terrorist targets in the last 24 hours, RIA news agency cited the Defence Ministry as saying on Wednesday.

The strikes focused on areas around the Syrian towns of Palmyra and al-Qaryatayn, killing 60 militant fighters and destroying artillery positions, RIA reported. (Reporting by Jack Stubbs; Editing by Hugh Lawson)