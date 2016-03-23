FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Kremlin says sides in Syria peace talks need to show patience
March 23, 2016 / 9:40 AM / a year ago

Kremlin says sides in Syria peace talks need to show patience

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, March 23 (Reuters) - Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday peace talks on the Syria conflict taking place in Geneva were always set to be long and difficult, and it was too early to talk about patience running out on any side of the negotiations.

Peskov was replying to a Reuters question about whether Russia would encourage the Syrian government delegation in Geneva to engage in substantive negotiations about a political transition in Syria.

Peskov also said he knew of no prior agreement between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Ukrainian counterpart Petro Poroshenko on handing Nadezhda Savchenko over to Kiev.

A Russian court on Tuesday sentenced Savchenko to 22 years in jail for being involved in the deaths of two Russian journalists during fighting in eastern Ukraine. (Reporting by Dmitry Solovyov; Writing by Christian Lowe; Editing by Vladimir Soldatkin)

