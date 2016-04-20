FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russia accuses Syrian opposition of using blackmail at Geneva talks
April 20, 2016 / 2:10 PM / a year ago

Russia accuses Syrian opposition of using blackmail at Geneva talks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, April 20 (Reuters) - Russia on Wednesday accused the Saudi-backed Syrian opposition of employing blackmail by suspending its participation in peace talks in Geneva.

In a statement, the Russian Foreign Ministry said the tactics deployed by the High Negotiations Committee showed it was not capable of reaching a deal and could not be the sole representative for the opposition at the talks.

The statement described as groundless opposition allegations that forces loyal to Syrian President Bashar al-Assad were violating an agreement on a cessation of hostilities and on granting access for humanitarian supplies. (Reporting by Jack Stubbs; Writing by Christian Lowe; Editing by Andrew Osborn)

