Lavrov, Kerry to attend Syria meeting on Saturday in Lausanne - Moscow

MOSCOW, Oct 12 (Reuters) - Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry will attend a meeting in Lausanne on Saturday to discuss the Syria crisis, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Wednesday.

It said the two men had agreed to hold the meeting to consider what further steps could be taken to get a Syria settlement and that representatives from Saudi Arabia and Turkey would also take part in the talks. (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Writing by Dmitry Solovyov; Editing by Andrew Osborn)