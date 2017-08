MOSCOW, Sept 18 (Reuters) - Russia's Foreign Ministry said on Sunday that tension was rising in and near the Syrian city of Aleppo as militants were preparing for large-scale military actions against the Syrian army, Interfax news agency reported.

Russia's military also accused the United States of failing to deliver on its promise to help disengage terrorists from Syrian opposition units, the agency said. (Reporting by Polina Devitt; editing by Dmitry Soloyov)