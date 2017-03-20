FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Turkey won't accept 'region of terror' in northern Syria, deputy PM says
#Energy
March 20, 2017 / 4:27 PM / 5 months ago

Turkey won't accept 'region of terror' in northern Syria, deputy PM says

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL, March 20 (Reuters) - Turkey will not accept a "region of terror" in northern Syria and the ethnic structure of the area should be kept intact, Turkish Deputy Prime Minister Numan Kurtulmus said on Monday, comments that appeared aimed at a Syrian-Kurdish militia.

His comments at news conference in Ankara came after the Syrian-Kurdish YPG militia said Russia was setting up a military base in northwestern Syria and would help train YPG fighters .

Turkey considers the YPG, which is part of a U.S.-backed militia fighting Islamic State in northern Syria, to be a terrorist group and an extension of the outlawed Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK).

Reporting by Humeyra Pamuk; Writing by David Dolan, editing by Larry King

