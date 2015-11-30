FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russia's Putin says Islamic State oil going through Turkey
November 30, 2015 / 6:50 PM / 2 years ago

Russia's Putin says Islamic State oil going through Turkey

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Nov 30 (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Monday that Russia had received more information showing that Islamic State oil was going via Turkey and that Turkey’s downing of a Russian plane was dictated by a desire to defend those oil supplies.

Putin said at a global climate conference in Paris that the downing of the plane was a “huge mistake” and that he had not met with Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan at a summit in Paris on Monday. (Reporting by Denis Dyomkin; Writing by Alexander Winning; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

