Russia establishes contact with Turkey, Israel on Syria flights
October 16, 2015 / 2:46 PM / 2 years ago

Russia establishes contact with Turkey, Israel on Syria flights

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Oct 16 (Reuters) - Russia’s Defence Ministry said on Friday it had established direct contact with the Turkish military to avoid incidents with flights near the Turkish border, Interfax news agency reported, citing Colonel-General Andrei Kartapolov.

Russia has also established a hotline between a base used by the Russian air force in Syria and the Israeli air force command centre to coordinate on Syria flights, Kartapolov told reporters. (Reporting by Polina Devitt; editing by Christian Lowe)

