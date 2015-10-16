Russia establishes contact with Turkey, Israel on Syria flights

MOSCOW, Oct 16 (Reuters) - Russia’s Defence Ministry said on Friday it had established direct contact with the Turkish military to avoid incidents with flights near the Turkish border, Interfax news agency reported, citing Colonel-General Andrei Kartapolov.

Russia has also established a hotline between a base used by the Russian air force in Syria and the Israeli air force command centre to coordinate on Syria flights, Kartapolov told reporters. (Reporting by Polina Devitt; editing by Christian Lowe)