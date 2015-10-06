FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russia says ready for talks with Turkey to avoid "misunderstandings" in Syria
October 6, 2015 / 12:22 PM / 2 years ago

Russia says ready for talks with Turkey to avoid "misunderstandings" in Syria

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Oct 6 (Reuters) - Russian Deputy Defence Minister Anatoly Antonov said on Tuesday Moscow would welcome a Turkish defence ministry delegation to discuss avoiding any “misunderstandings” in Syria where Russia and a coalition of Western and Middle Eastern allies carry out rival air strikes.

NATO on Tuesday rejected Moscow’s explanation that its warplanes violated the air space of alliance member Turkey at the weekend by mistake.

Reporting by Alexander Winning, writing by Gabriela Baczynska; editing by Katya Golubkova

