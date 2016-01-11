FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Syria militants still getting reinforcements via Turkey - RIA
Sections
Behind the scenes, politicians plot post-Mugabe reforms
Zimbabwe
Behind the scenes, politicians plot post-Mugabe reforms
Norway plans tax breaks for remotest Arctic oilfields
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
Norway plans tax breaks for remotest Arctic oilfields
Mexican volunteers cross border to aid Texas
Harvey Aftermath
Mexican volunteers cross border to aid Texas
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Industrials
January 11, 2016 / 1:52 PM / 2 years ago

Syria militants still getting reinforcements via Turkey - RIA

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Jan 11 (Reuters) - Terrorist groups operating in Syria continue to receive reinforcements via Turkish territory, Russia’s RIA news agency quoted Russian defence ministry official Sergei Rudskoy as saying on Monday.

“Despite all the efforts of the international community to prevent help reaching the terrorists, reinforcements for the militants are regularly sent into the north-eastern part of (Syria‘s) Latakia province from Turkish territory,” RIA quoted Rudskoy as saying. (Reporting by Alexander Winning; Writing by Christian Lowe; Editing by Denis Pinchuk)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.