8 months ago
Russia says agreed with Turkey to push for ceasefire in Syria
December 27, 2016 / 9:13 AM / 8 months ago

Russia says agreed with Turkey to push for ceasefire in Syria

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Dec 27 (Reuters) - The foreign ministers of Russia and Turkey agreed in a telephone conversation on Tuesday to push for a ceasefire in Syria and to prepare for possible peace talks planned in the Kazakh capital of Astana, Russia's Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

During the conversation "the importance was stressed of a rapid completion of agreements on practical parameters to end military actions (in Syria), the separation of the moderate opposition from terrorist groups, and preparations for the meeting in Astana," the statement said. (Reporting by Peter Hobson; Editing by Andrew Osborn)

