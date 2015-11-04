Russia says must be decided which opposition groups in Syria are legitimate

MOSCOW, Nov 4 (Reuters) - Russia’s Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Wednesday that it was necessary to decide who to consider terrorism groups and who legitimate opposition groups in Syria before the next round of talks on the Syria crisis in Vienna.

Lavrov added at a news conference with United Nations Syria envoy Staffan de Mistura that Russia actively supported de Mistura’s efforts in resolving the Syrian crisis, TASS news agency reported.

De Mistura said it was important to work on the formation of an inclusive government in Syria. (Reporting by Alexander Winning; editing by John Stonestreet)