MOSCOW, Dec 28 (Reuters) - Russia's Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday that United Nations Special Envoy Staffan de Mistura supported efforts by Russia, Turkey and Iran to try to get a ceasefire in Syria and organise new Syrian peace talks in Kazakhstan.

The ministry said de Mistura had spoken by phone with Russian Foreign Minster Sergei Lavrov.