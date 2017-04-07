FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 7, 2017 / 8:00 AM / 4 months ago

Russia calls for emergency U.N. meeting after U.S. strikes on Syria

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, April 7 (Reuters) - Russia wants an emergency meeting of the U.N. Security Council to discuss U.S. missile strikes on Syria, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Friday, describing the action as "thoughtless".

The ministry said in a statement that Russia was also suspending a Syrian air safety agreement with the United States, saying:

"This is not the first time the United States has resorted to such a thoughtless step, which merely exacerbates existing problems and threatens global security."

Russia has dismissed Western accusations against Syrian President Bashar al-Assad who Washington says was responsible for a chemical gas attack that left scores dead in the Syrian province of Idlib.

The foreign ministry said it was clear that the U.S. missile strikes were prepared before the Idlib incident. (Reporting by Jack Stubbs; Writing by Sujata Rao; Editing by Andrew Osborn)

