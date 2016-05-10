Russia's Lavrov, U.S. Secretary of State Kerry held phone call on Syria

MOSCOW, May 10 (Reuters) - Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry discussed the possibility of using the International Syria Support Group to strengthen Syria’s cessation of hostilities, the Russian foreign ministry said.

During a phone call on Tuesday, Lavrov and Kerry also discussed the subject of Israeli-Palestinian reconciliation and the situation in the zone of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, the ministry added. (Reporting by Polina Devitt,; editing by Larry King)