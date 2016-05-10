FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russia's Lavrov, U.S. Secretary of State Kerry held phone call on Syria
May 10, 2016

Russia's Lavrov, U.S. Secretary of State Kerry held phone call on Syria

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, May 10 (Reuters) - Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry discussed the possibility of using the International Syria Support Group to strengthen Syria’s cessation of hostilities, the Russian foreign ministry said.

During a phone call on Tuesday, Lavrov and Kerry also discussed the subject of Israeli-Palestinian reconciliation and the situation in the zone of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, the ministry added. (Reporting by Polina Devitt,; editing by Larry King)

