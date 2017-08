MOSCOW, May 23 (Reuters) - Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry discussed by phone Moscow's proposals for joint operations against militants who do not observe a ceasefire in Syria, the ministry said on Monday.

Last week, Russia proposed to the U.S.-led coalition that they stage joint air strikes on Syrian rebels, including militant Islamist group Nusra Front. Washington responded coolly. (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; editing by John Stonestreet)