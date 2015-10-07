FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russia accuses U.S. of often not striking terrorist targets in Syria
October 7, 2015 / 3:16 PM / 2 years ago

Russia accuses U.S. of often not striking terrorist targets in Syria

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Oct 7 (Reuters) - The Russian defence ministry on Wednesday reacted to Washington’s criticism of its air campaign in Syria by accusing the U.S. air force of not always bombing Islamic State militants itself.

“The American and other air forces have been carrying out strikes for a year already,” said Major-General Igor Konashenkov, according to the RIA Novosti news agency.

“But we have grounds to believe that they have not always ... been striking terrorist targets.” (Reporting by Ekaterina Golubkova; Editing by Andrew Osborn)

