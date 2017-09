MOSCOW, Nov 3 (Reuters) - The Russian and U.S. air forces held a joint training exercise in Syria on Tuesday, Russian news agencies reported, citing a general with Russia’s armed forces.

Interfax news agency also reported, citing General Andrei Kartapolov, that Russia and Israel were informing each other continually on the situation in Syrian airspace. (Reporting by Polina Devitt; Editing by Alexander Winning)