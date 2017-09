MOSCOW, Dec 16 (Reuters) - Serious differences remain between Russia and the United States over ways to resolve the Syria crisis, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Wednesday.

Zakharova added that Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov planned to attend an international meeting in New York on Friday on the Syria crisis. (Reporting by Andrew Osborn; Writing by Katya Golubkova; Editing by Alexander Winning)