FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Russia says success of Syria agreement "depends on the Americans"
Sections
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
LIFE
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
COMMENTARY
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Industrials
February 17, 2016 / 3:38 PM / 2 years ago

Russia says success of Syria agreement "depends on the Americans"

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NOVO-OGARYOVO, Russia, Feb 17 (Reuters) - The implementation of an agreement reached in Munich to resolve the Syria crisis depends on the position of the United States, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Wednesday.

“Everything depends on the Americans, on whether they will be ready to cooperate on a military level,” Lavrov told reporters.

Asked about German Chacellor Angela Merkel’s statement in a recent interview that a no-fly zone could be introduced over Syria, he said: “This is not Merkel’s initiative, this is a Turkish initiative.”

Reporting by Denis Dyomkin; Writing by Dmitry Solovyov; Editing by Jack Stubbs

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.