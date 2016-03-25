FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russia says U.S. agrees not to discuss Assad's future for now - Ifax
#Industrials
March 25, 2016 / 3:16 PM / a year ago

Russia says U.S. agrees not to discuss Assad's future for now - Ifax

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, March 25 (Reuters) - Moscow’s position that the future of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad should not be discussed at the moment has found understanding in Washington, the Interfax news agency on Friday quoted Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov as saying.

“To a large extent, the current political process became possible because in the long run Moscow found understanding in Washington of our basic thesis that deciding the issue of the future of Syria’s president should not be on the agenda at this stage,” the agency quoted Ryabkov as saying.

Ryabkov was commenting on the results of U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry’s visit to Moscow on Thursday. (Reporting by Maria Kiselyova/Alexander Winning; Writing by Dmitry Solovyov; Editing by Andrew Osborn)

