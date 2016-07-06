Putin and Obama confirm ready to increase Syria coordination in phone call - Kremlin

MOSCOW, July 6 (Reuters) - Russia said on Wednesday that President Vladimir Putin and U.S. President Barack Obama confirmed in a phone call that both countries were ready to increase coordination of their military actions in Syria.

The Kremlin said in a statement the phone call took place on the initiative of Russia and added that Putin urged Obama to aid the separation of the "moderate" opposition in Syria with the Nusra Front, which the Kremlin described as a terrorist group. (Reporting by Alexander Winning; Editing by Toby Chopra)