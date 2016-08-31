FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 31, 2016 / 11:00 AM / a year ago

Kremlin says Russian, U.S. leaders to discuss Syria in China

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Aug 31 (Reuters) - The presidents of Russia and the United States will discuss Syria during a meeting on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Hangzhou, China, the Kremlin said on Wednesday.

"Beyond all doubt, we can suppose that one way or another a brief or more detailed exchange of views on the Syrian problem will certainly take place," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told a conference call with journalists.

The summit will be held on Sept. 4-5. (Reporting by Dmitry Solovyov; Editing by Alexander Winning)

