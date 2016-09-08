FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Lavrov, Kerry discuss possible U.S.-Russia cooperation in Syria
September 8, 2016

Lavrov, Kerry discuss possible U.S.-Russia cooperation in Syria

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Sept 8 (Reuters) - Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry on Thursday discussed possible cooperation between the two nations to defeat terrorist groups active in Syria, the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

The phone conversation followed discussions on Syria between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his U.S. counterpart Barack Obama in China earlier this week, the ministry said.

Lavrov and Kerry also discussed potential cooperation to facilitate deliveries of humanitarian aid and achieve a political resolution to the Syria crisis.

It was still unclear if Lavrov and Kerry would meet in Geneva on Sept. 8-9, as originally planned.

The Kremlin said earlier on Thursday Russia and the United States have not yet finalised work on a mutually acceptable agreement to resolve the crisis in Syria, and a compromise was needed on a small number of issues.

Reporting by Jack Stubbs; Writing by Dmitry Solovyov

