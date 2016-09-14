FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
Russia says to discuss extending Syria ceasefire with U.S.
September 14, 2016

Russia says to discuss extending Syria ceasefire with U.S.

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Sept 14 (Reuters) - The head of Russia's ceasefire monitoring centre in Syria will talk to his counterpart at a U.S. facility in Jordan later on Wednesday about extending the Syrian ceasefire, Viktor Poznikhir, a military official, told Russian news agencies.

He was also cited as saying that the two men would discuss Washington's fulfilment of its side of the Russo-American brokered agreement around the truce.

Separately, the RIA news agency quoted the Russian military as saying the Syrian army was ready to undertake a staged withdrawal from the Castello road near Aleppo at the same time as opposition forces from 0900 on Thursday. (Reporting by Alexander Winning; Editing by Andrew Osborn)

