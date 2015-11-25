FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Russia on U.S. sanctions: Washington should stop "geo-political games"
Sections
Featured
How Honda lost its mojo - and the mission to get it back
Autos
How Honda lost its mojo - and the mission to get it back
Meth, coke and oil: A drug boom in the Texas shale patch
Energy & Environment
Meth, coke and oil: A drug boom in the Texas shale patch
Israel hits Syrian site said to be linked to chemical weapons
Syria
Israel hits Syrian site said to be linked to chemical weapons
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
November 25, 2015 / 5:51 PM / 2 years ago

Russia on U.S. sanctions: Washington should stop "geo-political games"

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Nov 25 (Reuters) - Russia’s deputy foreign minister said on Wednesday Moscow did not understand new United States sanctions against Russia over Syria and Washington should stop playing “geo-political games”, RIA news agency reported.

“It is clear that this is a new, complicated moment in relations,” RIA quoted Sergei Ryabkov as saying.

The United States has sanctioned 10 targets, including a Russian bank, for supporting Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, the U.S. Treasury Department said on Wednesday. (Reporting by Jack Stubbs; Editing by Larry King)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.