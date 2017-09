MOSCOW, Nov 3 (Reuters) - Russian Agriculture Minister Alexander Tkachev said Russia had provided Syria with around 100,000 tonnes of wheat as aid, RIA news agency has quoted him as saying.

“I confirm that Russia has sent Syria 100,000 tonnes of wheat,” he told RIA, confirming an earlier Reuters report that cited sources. (Reporting by Katya Golubkova; Editing by Alexander Winning)