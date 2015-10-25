Saudis see some progress toward Syria solution, more talks needed

CAIRO, Oct 25 (Reuters) - Saudi Foreign Minister Adel al-Jubeir said on Sunday international talks to find a solution to the conflict in Syria had yielded some progress but more consultations were required.

“I believe that there has been some progress and positions have moved closer on finding a solution to the Syrian crisis, but I cannot say that we have reached an agreement. We still need more consultations ... to reach this point,” he told a news conference in Cairo after meeting his Egyptian counterpart.

However, Jubeir reiterated his country’s long-held stance that Bashar al-Assad should play no role in a future Syria. (Reporting by Lin Noueihed and Ahmed Aboulenein, editing by Larry King)