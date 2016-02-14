FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 14, 2016 / 1:28 AM / 2 years ago

Saudi Arabia confirms will send deployment to Turkey base

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CAIRO, Feb 14 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia confirmed late on Saturday it would send aircraft to NATO-member Turkey’s Incirlik air base for the fight against Islamic State militants.

Brigadier General Ahmed al-Assiri told pan-Arab Al Arabiya television that the kingdom was committed to stepping up the fighting against Islamic State and that the move was part of those efforts.

Saudi Arabia has resumed its participation in air strikes against Islamic State in recent weeks and U.S. Defense Secretary Ash Carter on Thursday welcomed its commitment to expand its role.

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu told the Yeni Safak newspaper on Saturday that Saudi had carried out inspections at the air base in preparation to sending aircraft. (Reporting By Ahmed Tolba; Writing By Maha El Dahan; Editing by Mary Milliken)

