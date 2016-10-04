Syrian state TV says rebel shelling kills five in Aleppo

BEIRUT (Reuters) - Insurgent shelling killed five people and wounded 20 more in government-held areas of Aleppo on Tuesday, Syrian state TV reported.

Aleppo has been divided into government and opposition-controlled zones for about four years.

The Russian-backed Syrian military and allied Iranian-backed militias are waging a major offensive against opposition-held eastern Aleppo, where several hundred people have been reported killed since the start of the attack.