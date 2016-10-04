FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Syrian state TV says rebel shelling kills five in Aleppo
October 4, 2016

Syrian state TV says rebel shelling kills five in Aleppo

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIRUT (Reuters) - Insurgent shelling killed five people and wounded 20 more in government-held areas of Aleppo on Tuesday, Syrian state TV reported.

Aleppo has been divided into government and opposition-controlled zones for about four years.

The Russian-backed Syrian military and allied Iranian-backed militias are waging a major offensive against opposition-held eastern Aleppo, where several hundred people have been reported killed since the start of the attack.

Writing by Tom Perry; Editing by Andrew Heavens

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
