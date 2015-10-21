REFILE-Russia says to continue giving Damascus military help: agencies

(Refiles to widen attribution in headline)

MOSCOW, Oct 21 (Reuters) - Russia will continue to provide military support to Syria’s government in its fight against Islamic State militants, Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu was quoted as saying on Wednesday.

“Syrian government forces, with our air support, have moved from defence to attack and liberated part of their territory which was under the control of Islamic State fighters,” the Interfax news agency quoted Shoigu as saying.

“We plan to continue to provide help to the lawful authorities in Syria and create the pre-conditions for a resolution of this conflict.” (Reporting by Katya Golubkova; Writing by Christian Lowe; Editing by Andrew Osborn)