FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
5 months ago
Spillways functioning normally at Syrian dam -SDF media official
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Business
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
Entertainment
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
World
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Industry, Materials and Utilities
March 29, 2017 / 12:43 PM / 5 months ago

Spillways functioning normally at Syrian dam -SDF media official

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIRUT, March 29 (Reuters) - Spillways at the Tabqa Euphrates dam are functioning normally after engineers carried out repairs, a media official with the U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces militia, which is trying to capture the dam from Islamic State, said on Wednesday.

Islamic State warned on Sunday that the dam was at risk of collapse because it had been damaged by air strikes, and on Monday the SDF paused its assault, which was staged from the northern bank of the Euphrates where the spillways are located.

The SDF and the U.S.-led coalition have said the dam is not in danger. (Reporting by Angus McDowall; Editing by Catherine Evans)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.