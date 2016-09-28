FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. has discussed non-diplomatic responses to Syria violence -State Dept.
September 28, 2016

U.S. has discussed non-diplomatic responses to Syria violence -State Dept.

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Sept 28 (Reuters) - The U.S. administration has discussed non-diplomatic options to respond to the violence in Syria after the collapse of a U.S.-backed ceasefire, a State Department spokesman said on Wednesday, but he declined to say what the options might be.

State Department spokesman John Kirby said U.S. officials involved in the interagency process that deals with national security had discussed other options "that don't revolve around diplomacy" to address the situation in Syria.

Kirby also said Russia had an interest in stopping the violence in Syria because extremists could exploit the vacuum to attack Russian interests or Russian cities.

Reporting by Arshad Mohammed; Writing by David Alexander; Editing by Eric Walsh

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
