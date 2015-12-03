War planes hit oil region in Islamic State-held Syria - monitor

BEIRUT, Dec 3 (Reuters) - War planes from a U.S-led coalition carried out overnight strikes on oil-producing areas in an Islamic State-held part of eastern Syria, a group monitoring the war said on Thursday, after Britain said it had started raids for the first time.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights did not identify the war planes as British but said coalition jets launched raids on Jafra, Tanak and al-Omar areas in Deir al-Zor province.

The British Ministry of Defence said on its Twitter feed that British jets had hit al-Omar oil fields as part of the campaign against Islamic State.

The Observatory, which tracks the conflict using sources on the ground, said there were so far no details about any casualties. (Reporting by Sylvia Westall)