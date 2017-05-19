FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Syrian negotiator calls U.S. strike "terrorism" and a "massacre"
May 19, 2017 / 10:49 AM / 3 months ago

Syrian negotiator calls U.S. strike "terrorism" and a "massacre"

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

GENEVA, May 19 (Reuters) - A U.S. military strike in Syria on Thursday was "government terrorism" and caused a massacre, Syrian government negotiator Bashar al-Ja'afari said on Friday.

He said he had raised the issue in talks with U.N. mediator Staffan de Mistura.

"We discussed the massacre that the U.S. aggressor committed yesterday in our country. This subject was widely discussed," Ja'afari told reporters.

"The important thing is that our political ambition is higher because we want to focus on fighting terrorism represented by armed groups and the state and government terrorism happening against our country. This includes the American aggression, French aggression and British aggression." (Reporting by Tom Miles; Editing by Louise Ireland)

