10 months ago
Russia ForMin: Syria talks could continue in "Lausanne format" -RIA
October 17, 2016 / 12:20 PM / 10 months ago

Russia ForMin: Syria talks could continue in "Lausanne format" -RIA

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Oct 17 (Reuters) - Russia believes that Syria peace talks could continue in the "Lausanne format", RIA news agency quoted Russia's Foreign Ministry as saying on Monday.

U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry hosted Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and seven foreign ministers from the region - from Iran, Iraq, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, Qatar, Jordan and Egypt - in Lausanne on Saturday.

The meeting took place weeks after the collapse of a painstakingly crafted U.S.-Russian ceasefire plan that many saw as the last hope for peace this year. It ended without a breakthrough.

Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Writing by Dmitry Solovyov

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
