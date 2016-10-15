Kerry says Lausanne talks had good consensus that could lead to Syria ceasefire

LAUSANNE, Switzerland, Oct 15 (Reuters) - U.S.-led talks on the Syria conflict in Lausanne on Saturday had a good consensus on a number of possibilites that could lead to a ceasefire in Syria, U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry said.

Kerry added to reporters, however, that there were some difficult, tense moments in the talks and that the next contact between sides at the talks would be on Monday to discuss future steps.

He said the parties "might be able to shape some different approaches" from Saturday's meeting. (Reporting by Lesley Wroughton; Writing by Stephanie Ulmer-Nebehay and Alexander Winning; Editing by Kevin Liffey)