5 months ago
Russia in touch with Syrian opposition rebels who boycotted talks - Ifax
March 14, 2017 / 9:54 AM / 5 months ago

Russia in touch with Syrian opposition rebels who boycotted talks - Ifax

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, March 14 (Reuters) - The Russian Defence Ministry is in touch with Syrian opposition generals who boycotted a third round of peace talks due to begin in Kazakhstan on Tuesday, the Interfax news agency cited Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov as saying.

The Syrian opposition said it would not attend the talks because of what it called Russia's unwillingness to end air strikes against civilians and its failure to put pressure on the Syrian army to abide by a widely violated ceasefire.

Interfax cited Lavrov as saying those reasons were "unconvincing," that the opposition's refusal to attend had come as a surprise, and that Russia was dealing with the situation. (Reporting by Andrey Ostroukh; Editing by Andrew Osborn)

